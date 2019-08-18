BACK TO SCHOOL: Start dates for West Seattle schools (and a few others)

Still a month-plus left in summer – but some students are going back to school this week. As we do each year, we looked up the start dates for West Seattle (and vicinity) schools. The school names link to their calendar pages:
AUGUST 21
Summit Atlas
AUGUST 27
Kennedy Catholic High School
AUGUST 28
Seattle Lutheran High School
AUGUST 30
Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School
SEPTEMBER 3
Holy Rosary Catholic School
Hope Lutheran School
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School
Vashon Island School District
SEPTEMBER 4
Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)
Highline Public Schools
Seattle Public Schools
Tilden School (WSB sponsor)
West Seattle Montessori School & Academy
Westside School (WSB sponsor)
SEPTEMBER 23
South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) starts fall quarter
Some schools have different start dates for kindergarteners and/or other pre-start-of-school events such as meet-and-greets; these are just the main start dates. We welcome school news, announcements, event-calendar listings (etc.) from any and all schools throughout the year – best way to get us information is via email, westseattleblog@gmail.com (unless it’s an urgent message, in which case please text or call our hotline, 206-293-6302) – thank you!
