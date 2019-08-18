BACK TO SCHOOL: Start dates for West Seattle schools (and a few others)

Still a month-plus left in summer – but some students are going back to school this week. As we do each year, we looked up the start dates for West Seattle (and vicinity) schools. The school names link to their calendar pages:

AUGUST 21

Summit Atlas

AUGUST 27

Kennedy Catholic High School

AUGUST 28

Seattle Lutheran High School

AUGUST 30

Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School

SEPTEMBER 3

Holy Rosary Catholic School

Hope Lutheran School

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

Vashon Island School District

SEPTEMBER 4

Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)

Highline Public Schools

Seattle Public Schools

Tilden School (WSB sponsor)

West Seattle Montessori School & Academy

Westside School (WSB sponsor)

SEPTEMBER 23

South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) starts fall quarter

Some schools have different start dates for kindergarteners and/or other pre-start-of-school events such as meet-and-greets; these are just the main start dates.