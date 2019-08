As the new school year gets closer, we have another announcement – this time from West Seattle High School golf coach Joel Snow:

If you are interested in playing golf for the West Seattle High Golf Team for the 2019-2020 season, please contact Coach Joel at wshsgolfteam@outlook.com.

Our season runs from September to the end of October. We have both varsity and junior varsity teams. Golf is a non-cut sport so there are no tryouts and all skill levels are welcome.