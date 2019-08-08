AVALON/35TH PROJECT: What’s done, what’s next, plus some weekend work

The weekly Avalon/35th project update from SDOT is just in. One zone of repaving is complete, another is just starting, and one closed road is reopening, among other highlights:

Paving is complete in Zone A and we have begun breaking the road in Zone C.

Zone A (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to SW Yancy St)

To complete work in Zone A, we are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St, including:

-Installing electrical work on the new bus island at SW Yancy St

-Opening SW Yancy St today

-Working on Saturday, August 10 to finish electrical work and begin curb ramp work

-Finishing work in Zone A as soon as the week of August 12

-Temporarily opening SW Charlestown St as soon as today, August 8. SW Charlestown St will close next week for curb ramp upgrades.

Zone C (SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to 35th Ave SW)

We are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Genesee St and 35th Ave SW including:

-Breaking the north side of the road today, August 8

-Excavating the north side of the road as early as Friday, August 9

-Maintaining driveway access when safe and feasible during the workday

-Placing steel plates or building temporary driveways between 5 and 7 PM to maintain evening access

-Tentatively paving Zone C as early as the week of August 19

-Working on Saturday, August 10 to continue building the new road base

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

We are continuing work on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St, including:

-Excavating the west side of the road north of SW Snoqualmie St

-Beginning concrete paving as soon as the week of August 12

-Preparing road base which can lead to noise and vibrations

-SW Snoqualmie St remaining closed for staging

-Working on Saturday, August 10 to continue building the new road base

-We are monitoring the worksite on the weekends and will implement traffic control as needed.

Things we’ve heard from the community

Each week, we’ll plan to address a few common questions we’ve heard from your neighbors.

Where is work in Zone C starting?

Work in Zone C has started on the north side of SW Avalon Way between SW Genesee St and 35th Ave SW. Paving is anticipated to take place on the north side of SW Avalon Way as early as the week of August 19.

When are the intersection closures happening?

Intersection closures are anticipated to begin as soon as early September. We will update you through our email updates, post a detour map and work with local businesses to help maintain access during each weekend.

Will our trash still be picked up when construction is in our area?

We are coordinating with Seattle Public Utilities on trash collection so that your trash continues to be picked up when construction is in your area.