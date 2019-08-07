7 for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Least Sandpiper, photographed at Constellation Park by David Hutchinson)

Highlights for your pre-holiday-weekend Thursday:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Local advocates are reaching across the miles by mail. Read what it’s about here; drop in at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 10 am-noon. More info here. (5612 California SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.1 feet at 10:35 am.

WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK: Through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm daily operating hours continue for the Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale).

VOLUNTEER FAIR: Hundreds of people volunteer at Providence Mount St. Vincent and you can join them! 3-7 pm today, find out more at The Mount’s volunteer fair. (4831 35th SW)

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH: Backpacks, school supplies, haircuts offered at Southwest Youth and Family Services, 4-7 pm. (4555 Delridge Way SW)

RENDETTA & LEFT SIDE SUN: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm at The Skylark. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

INTO THE COLD & GUESTS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE! See today’s other listings via our full calendar.