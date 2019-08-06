6 for your West Seattle Monday

(Black-throated Gray Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights as a new week begins:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK: Since the forecast is for sunshine and 70s later, they’re expected to be open: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pool is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park wading pool is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

FREE SUMMER MEALS: Three weeks until schools reopen, so local efforts continue to make sure no kids/teens go hungry. Various locations and times – use this lookup to find them.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE TOUR: Find out more about West Seattle’s own college duing this 1 pm tour:

Get to know the people, programs, and services available at South Seattle College! Tours include visits to departments and classrooms including our Academic Programs, Professional/Technical Programs, Enrollment Services, Student Life, Diversity and Retention, and Campus Resources. Enjoy a leisurely walk around our beautifully-landscaped campus and learn what makes South Seattle College a great place to fulfill your educational and career goals!

FOSSIL HUNTERS: Join visitors from the Burke Museum at High Point Library, 5:30 pm, to learn about the clues fossils give us into the world of long ago. All ages welcome. (3411 SW Raymond)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: 6:45 pm, at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) and West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW). SW is reading “The Moor’s Account” by Laila Lalami, WS is reading “Old Filth” by Jane Gardam.

QUIZ NIGHT: Are you the person with all the answers? Or at least most of them? Go play! 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, $2/player. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)