5 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Mallard, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
Highlights for your Monday:
WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pool is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park wading pool is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.
FREE SUMMER MEALS: Still a month until school starts back up again, and local efforts continue to make sure no kids/teens go hungry. Various locations and times – use this lookup to find them.
FAMILY STORY TIME: Air-conditioned High Point Library welcomes kids of all ages, 6:30 pm storytime. (3411 SW Raymond)
WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: The air-conditioned Senior Center of West Seattle will be a great place to hang out at 7 pm if you’re a quilter. (4217 SW Oregon)
QUIZ NIGHT: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. $2/player. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
PREVIEW THE REST OF THE WEEK … via our complete calendar!
