5 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Mallard, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for your Monday:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pool is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park wading pool is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

FREE SUMMER MEALS: Still a month until school starts back up again, and local efforts continue to make sure no kids/teens go hungry. Various locations and times – use this lookup to find them.

FAMILY STORY TIME: Air-conditioned High Point Library welcomes kids of all ages, 6:30 pm storytime. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: The air-conditioned Senior Center of West Seattle will be a great place to hang out at 7 pm if you’re a quilter. (4217 SW Oregon)

QUIZ NIGHT: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. $2/player. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

