3 West Seattle projects recommended for Neighborhood Street Fund money

Three West Seattle safety projects got Neighborhood Street Fund approval at last night’s meeting of the Levy to Move Seattle Oversight Committee. That’s a key decision near the end of the road that started with community project proposals and ends with decisions on which projects to fund, design, and build. West Seattle committee member Joe Laubach tells WSB that out of the five finalists (scroll down this page for the list) in District 1 (West Seattle/South Park), three got approval, including pedestrian improvements for the Westwood Village transit center (the area where a pedestrian was killed a month ago). Here’s the original proposal and previous feedback for that. The other two District 1 approvals are a pedestrian crossing in South Delridge (original proposal here) and a bicycle connection from the 26th SW greenway to the West Seattle Bridge Trail (original proposal here). Joe says the projects will be designed next year and built in 2021.
