11 for your West Seattle Saturday!

Welcome to the first weekend of August! Still a lot of summer left. Highlights from our event calendar:

CROSS-SOUND SWIM: As previewed earlier this week, Stephanie Zimmerman is planning to swim from Bremerton to Alki Point today, roughly 8:30 am-2 pm. You can watch the tracking signal here.

SAVE THE FOREST: Join Friends of Lincoln Park to start your weekend off with a few hours of urban-forest restoration. 9 am-noon; meet in the north lot. (Fauntleroy & Rose)

WEST SEATTLE PCC JOB FAIR: No, the new West Seattle store isn’t open yet, but it’s hiring (scroll down this page for listings), and a job fair is set for 10 am-1 pm today at the Burien PCC. (15840 1st Ave. S.)

HISTORY HIKE IN WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: 10 am free hike – learn the history of the greenbelt’s acquisition from Paul West. Details here. Free. (14th SW/SW Holly trailhead)

HISTORY WALK IN RIVERSIDE: Join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society for the annual walking tour of historic Riverside, led by Frank Zuvela. $5 suggested donation. (West Marginal Way SW/SW Marginal Place)

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK: Open today are Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 11 am-8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool (Walnut/Lander), noon-6:30 pm; Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Last one for a while, out to -2.2 feet at 1:14 pm, with Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Lincoln and Constellation Parks 11:30 am-2:30 pm.

BLUE ANGELS: Taking off from Boeing Field (where they are parked outside the Museum of Flight) just before 3 pm for today’s Seafair airshow.

Though the airshow is intended primarily for the south Lake Washington audience, you’ll generally see some flybys if you have a wide viww to the east.

BASEBALL SEASON-ENDER: Last chance to see the Highline Bears this year! Tonight (Saturday, August 3rd) is their final game of the season, 7:05 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park vs. the Redmond Dudes. It’s Fan Appreciation Night, too. Ticket info here. (1321 SW 102nd)

DANIEL PELLEGRINI RELEASE SHOW: 8 pm at The Skylark, with Evie B, Lonnie Baldwin, Matt Lincoln. $10 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ROCKABILLY PUNK: At Parliament Tavern, 9 pm – Shag-Nasty, New Rose, The Lesser Disciples. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

