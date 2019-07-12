UPDATE: Yes, that was an earthquake. Strongest since Nisqually

3:05 AM: Texters reported feeling an earthquake, and indeed there was one, 4.7 magnitude – here’s the map. Epicenter was east of Everett. If you felt it, you can tell the USGS about it here.

3:17 AM: The USGS has revised the magnitude of the 2:51 am quake to 4.4.

3:25 AM: 4.4 isn’t huge but certainly the strongest in the region in quite some time. Here’s the page showing recent Puget Sound quakes. First quake of at least 4 magnitude since February 2017. (Here’s the list of other 4-or-greater quakes in our region, going back half a century. This was the second-strongest since the 2001 Nisqually quake.)

3:42 AM: Scientists have revised the magnitude again, now to 4.6. If that holds, it’s the highest-magnitude quake since Nisqually.

4:02 AM: One more link before we go back off watch for a while – the aftershocks are shown here.