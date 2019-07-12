West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Yes, that was an earthquake. Strongest since Nisqually

July 12, 2019 3:05 am
 |   Earthquake | West Seattle news

3:05 AM: Texters reported feeling an earthquake, and indeed there was one, 4.7 magnitude – here’s the map. Epicenter was east of Everett. If you felt it, you can tell the USGS about it here.

3:17 AM: The USGS has revised the magnitude of the 2:51 am quake to 4.4.

3:25 AM: 4.4 isn’t huge but certainly the strongest in the region in quite some time. Here’s the page showing recent Puget Sound quakes. First quake of at least 4 magnitude since February 2017. (Here’s the list of other 4-or-greater quakes in our region, going back half a century. This was the second-strongest since the 2001 Nisqually quake.)

3:42 AM: Scientists have revised the magnitude again, now to 4.6. If that holds, it’s the highest-magnitude quake since Nisqually.

4:02 AM: One more link before we go back off watch for a while – the aftershocks are shown here.

17 Replies to "UPDATE: Yes, that was an earthquake. Strongest since Nisqually"

  • Erithan July 12, 2019 (3:10 am)
    Oh man thanks for the update! Scared me wasn’t sure if that’s what it was.

  • martin July 12, 2019 (3:12 am)
    Weeeeeeee

  • m July 12, 2019 (3:15 am)
    Woke me up. 

  • Ronda July 12, 2019 (3:18 am)
    Wow, woke me out of a sound sleep. Wondered who or what was shaking my bed. Thanks for the heads up. Felt it in Lynnwood

  • AlkiWendy July 12, 2019 (3:20 am)
    Felt it on Alki.

  • John Skerratt July 12, 2019 (3:23 am)
    I didn’t feel it in Fauntleroy. Am I the only one?

    • WSB July 12, 2019 (3:25 am)
      We were asleep here in Upper Fauntleroy so missed it (thanks again to the texters for letting us know). A 4.4 isn’t huge even if you’re right at the epicenter but some people are more sensitive than others…

      • KK July 12, 2019 (3:28 am)
        We were awake for it here (between Junction and Admiral) as our dog woke us up just before it happened!

  • carole July 12, 2019 (3:28 am)
    Was reading in bed when the shaking started. Felt like a tiny aftershock as well.

  • Elise July 12, 2019 (3:32 am)
    Woke me up – near Admiral and California. Thanks for reporting on it in the middle of the night! 

  • ITotallyAgreeWithYou July 12, 2019 (3:40 am)
    I woke to squeaking and a low rumble, thought it was a familiar small pickup driving by,  then felt shaking and knew it was an earthquake. Sat up in bed and my cat was sitting next to it looking at me and it’s now staying close. 

  • Matthew Aspin July 12, 2019 (3:41 am)
    Woke me up in the Alaska Junction.

  • wsresident July 12, 2019 (3:45 am)
    Having a night away at Tulalip and up on the 12th floor it felt more like a rolling! 

  • St July 12, 2019 (3:50 am)
    I felt it. 

  • Janine July 12, 2019 (3:51 am)
    Woke up to house shaking hard here in Woods Creek. Our horses, here on the farm, are still upset…

  • KD July 12, 2019 (4:08 am)
    Was in our work parking garage in SODO on the 4th. floor.. got out of there fast! At first few seconds I thought it was the freight trains a few blocks away, but then realized what it was when the rock and roll shaking kept going. Whoa!!

