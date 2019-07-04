What you need to know as West Seattle 4th of July 2019 begins

(Last night’s sunset at Statue of Liberty Plaza, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Happy Independence Day!

First, transportation info:

TRANSIT: Metro is on a “Sunday with extra late-night service” schedule … The West Seattle Water Taxi is on a Sunday schedule (Vashon is not running) … Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is on a weekend schedule … Sound Transit express buses and light rail are on a Sunday schedule.

TRAFFIC CAMS: Check them here.

Holiday happenings:

GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP: As previewed here, the Seattle Amateur Championship‘s final day will be played today at West Seattle Golf Course. Spectators are welcome. It begins with tee times between 7:30 am and 9 am. (4470 35th SW)

4TH OF JULY KIDS’ PARADE:Be part of West Seattle’s only 4th of July parade! Starts at 10 am from 44th/Sunset and travels west, then east, across a few North Admiral blocks before concluding at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California SW) with sack races and kid activities. Here’s our preview. (See the route here)

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Explore the shore with expert advice from Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists, 10:30 am through 2:30 pm this time, at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. (Today’s lowest tide is -3.4 feet at 12:43 pm)

4TH OF JULY BASEBALL: The Highline Bears semipro summer team are back home for the holiday, 11:05 am vs. the Kent Bulldogs at Steve Cox Memorial Park. Ticket info here. (1321 SW 102nd)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Open 11 am-2 pm. Visit the home of West Seattle’s history! (61st/Stevens)

PARKS & POOLS: Here’s the city list of what’s open and what’s not.

Interested in holiday shopping?

AVALON GLASSWORKS: This Luna Park shop/studio’s famous “art-glass seconds” sale is always on the holiday, running 9 am-3 pm today. (2914 SW Avalon Way)

And finally … fireworks!

SEATTLE’S BIGGEST FIREWORKS SHOW: Only one major show within city limits, and that’s the Seafair Summer 4th at Lake Union. You can usually see much of the show from certain north-facing spots in West Seattle, including Hamilton Viewpoint, Belvedere Park/Viewpoint, and much of Harbor Avenue, including Seacrest Park. Don’t show up at the last minute unless you’re on foot – parking fills up early just about everywhere with a view. The show starts around 10:15 pm. (It’ll be live on TV on Channel 7, too.)

THREE TREE POINT FIREWORKS: South of West Seattle, this waterfront neighborhood presents a display fired from an offshore barge around 10 pm, funded by community/business donations. Where’s Three Tree Point, you ask? Here’s a map. Where can the show be seen outside Three Tree Point? Depending on where the fireworks barge is, you could watch from the west side of Marine View Drive in a few spots, if there’s a good southward view.

IF YOU’RE GOING SOMEWHERE ELSE OR CONSIDERING IT … Here’s the list of official fireworks displays around the state

WE’RE ON DUTY TODAY – 24/7/365 as always, so if you have a news tip, please text/call 206-293-6302 – thank you!