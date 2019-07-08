West Seattle’s only LGBTQ+ venue, OutWest Bar, to close after eight years

After eight years, West Seattle’s only LGBTQ+ venue, OutWest Bar, is closing. Proprietor Bob Lunke (above) confirmed it today after we stopped by to check out a tip. Bob says OutWest’s official last night hasn’t been set yet – sometime before month’s end – but they hope everyone will turn out to celebrate the bar’s run during a big going-away party on Friday, July 19th, featuring Dolly Madison and Al the DJ. Bob tells us a combination of factors is behind his decision, including the increasing difficulty of getting by in the nightlife business, with rising costs and more competition, plus the property owners have “other plans” for its future. He says he’s grateful for eight great years. OutWest has been the site of countless events beyond being a regular gathering place, including red-carpet Oscars-viewing parties and occasions like the birthday “flash mob” we covered in 2017. Before OutWest, the building at 5401 California SW was home to Westside Pharmacy for 20+ years.