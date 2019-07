Don’t know how long ago this appeared on the southwest side of Myrtle Reservoir Park, but Giles – who sent the photos – is the first person who mentioned it to us. It’s near similar-sized boulders lining the edge of the buried reservoir, and on its side:

Looking up that word brings us here – ” shapeshifting water spirits in Germanic mythology and folklore.” (Certainly appropriate for one to “appear” over an underground reservoir.)