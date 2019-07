‘

Didn’t get advance notice of this but happened onto it on our way to the Alki Art Fair: Marchers demonstrating in support of freedom for Lolita (Tokitae), the last Puget Sound-captured orca in captivity. They rallied at Luna (Anchor) Park and then marched along Alki Avenue. This was one of 16 awareness-raising events around the world today. Tokitae remains at the Miami Seaquarium, where she’s been for almost a half-century.