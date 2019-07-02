West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle scene: Neighborhood party, the aerial view

July 2, 2019 9:17 pm
(First two photos by Noah Shampain)

The aerial views are a highlight from a neighborhood party last weekend. Pete Spalding tells us Pigeon Point neighbors gathered on the field by Pathfinder K-8 in spots representing where they live on the neighborhood street grid.

At ground level, some more conventional views of the party:

The “Start of Summer” get-together included music.

Pete says, “There were well over 100 neighbors that came out to celebrate our little slice of paradise in the city.”.

