West Seattle scene: Grocery workers picket in The Junction

(WSB photo)

As announced earlier this week, grocery workers had informational picket lines outside two Junction supermarket this afternoon, calling attention to their ongoing contract talks with the Kroger (QFC and Fred Meyer) and Safeway/Albertsons chains. We took the photo above outside the Junction QFC. The picketers targeted Jefferson Square Safeway earlier, during which, according to the UFCW Local 21 Twitter feed, they had an unannounced high-profile visitor:

The latest online update says they’ve reached tentative agreement on some issues but, “The major roadblocks that remain would likely be strike-level issues.” More talks are scheduled August 12-14.