West Seattle Saturday: Summer Fest day 2 and what else is happening

The second day of West Seattle Summer Fest tops our highlight list:

(“Live” SDOT cam)

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST DAY 2: The festival’s official hours today are 10 am-8 pm (music runs later). We’re in the Information Booth as usual for as-it-happens coverage starting later this morning (also watch our Twitter feed for festival scenes), but here are the links:

Shopping: 10 am-8 pm – here’s the list of both year-round merchants with sales and visiting vendors with booths

Kids’ area: 10 am-8 pm – here’s info and prices; go here to find out about the Kids’ Pirate Treasure Hunt (TODAY ONLY)

Food: Year-round food/beverage purveyors are offering “extended service,” which for many means outdoor cafés – here’s the list of those businesses plus visiting vendors

Music/entertainment/events: Three stages – main stage on California north of Oregon (schedule here), community stage in Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska, south (wooden instruments and more) stage on California just before Edmunds (schedules for all three stages are here)

Beer garden: Next to the main stage, open late

Community groups: In the Info Booth and a second “community gathering tent” a bit north on the east side of California – find the list of who’s where and when here

Pet Junction: By Next to Nature, on west side of California north of Alaska – see the vendor list here

Art – You can make it at Summer Fest!

Mothers’ Room – Hosted by Nurturing Expressions (4727 44th SW, WSB sponsor) – a place for changing/feeding babies, etc.

ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: All linked here.

Also today/tonight:

COLMAN POOL CLOSED AGAIN Another day without public access to the outdoor pool at Lincoln Park, because of a swim meet.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: 8 am from West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), start your weekend on the move! (2743 California SW)

FAMILY ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR: 1-4 pm at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center. Creative activities for all ages! (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

ICE CREAM SOCIAL & BAKE SALE: At The Kenney (WSB sponsor)’s Ballymena community, 1:30-4:30 pm:

Come join us for our Husky Deli ice cream sundaes and root beer floats (including sugar-free sundaes) put on by Ballymena residents. Homemade baked goods will also be available for purchase.

(7124 47th SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: Second night for GreenStage‘s condensed Backyard Bard at High Point Commons Park – 7 pm, “Measure for Measure.” Free! (6400 SW Sylvan Way)

SABERTOOTH: 8 pm at The Skylark. $8 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LOCAL ROCK: See KLED, Duwamish Head, Dynamite Nugget. 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)