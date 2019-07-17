WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: Roadside reminders, and radio operators’ role

With three days to go until the West Seattle Grand Parade, the no-parking signs are up along California SW, Admiral to Edmunds, and some side streets near the start and end of the route that are used for staging, detours, and breakdown. The parade (11 am Saturday, July 20th) is preceded by the Float Dodger 5K (9:30 am – registration’s still open) and the PAWrade in The Junction (here’s how you and your dog[s] can be in it!), so it’s a big morning/early afternoon; please heed the signs. P.S. – bus reroute info is now available.

As we continue previewing the parade, a big shoutout to the West Seattle Amateur Radio Club. You might not notice the role amateur-radio operators play in keeping the parade running smoothly once the entries (~75 this year) start rolling south from California/Lander. This year, explains parade co-coordinator Jim Edwards (a WSARC member himself), 20 radio operators will be along the route, communicating about how things are going. The WSARC also is staffing the new added review (announcing) stand at California/Charlestown. You’ll also see WSARC’s own Cora in the parade with her famous moves. The club is a parade sponsor this year too! (Find out more about WSARC – whose members span a wide range of ages – here.)