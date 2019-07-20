West Seattle Grand Parade, Float Dodger 5K, PAWrade, more for your Saturday

That’s a “live” SDOT view of California/Alaska, part of the route for the two big events that start the day with road-closure and parking-restriction alerts, the West Seattle Grand Parade and, just before it, the Float Dodger 5K. California SW will be closed starting at ~7 am at the south side of SW Admiral Way, and the rest of the way south to SW Edmunds by ~9 am, with restrictions on streets to the west and east, especially toward both ends of the route, for staging/detours. When you see those no-parking signs and barricades, take them seriously! (Find bus reroutes here.) As for what else you need to know about those events and what else is happening today:

FLOAT DODGER 5K: Before the West Seattle Grand Parade, run/walk the route, in the Float Dodger 5K, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor)! Last-minute registration starts at 8 am; kids’ dash on the track at 8:45 am; race starts at 9:30 am. Hiawatha Playfield and onto the parade route. More info here. (2700 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: The Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Police Motorcycle Drill Teams start from California/Lander between 10:30 and 11 am, rest of the parade 11 am, heading south on California to Edmunds in The Junction. Our most-recent preview of this year’s parade are here. As reported here, this year’s Orville Rummel Trophy winner is Adah Rhodes Cruzen; grand marshal is Carl Blake; come cheer hundreds of your neighbors as they roll, walk, ride, jump, dance, etc. down the parade route. (California SW between The Admiral District and The Junction)

PAWRADE: Right before the Grand Parade, at 11 am from California/Genesee to California/Edmunds, people and pooches will parade in the second annual PAWrade. Free to participate, and if you haven’t pre-registered, it’s OK, just show up – details here.

WHITE CENTER JUBILEE DAYS: Street fair 11 am-8 pm today, on 16th SW between Roxbury and SW 100th; car show 11 am-5 pm at 100th/WC cutoff. See the music lineup here – it’s happening 5-10 pm inside Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). Also, the carnival continues at WC Heights Elementary, 11 am-11 pm today. (10015 6th SW)

Also:

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Another swim-meet day.

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SIDEWALK SALE: 10 am-3 pm, info here. (1409 SW 107th)

SEATTLE YARN SIDEWALK SALE: Today and tomorrow 10 am-5 pm. “Sale and clearance items from 30%-60% off; all regular priced items 10% off.” (5633 California SW)

FREE PIZZA: At Ounces, noon-2 pm (while it lasts), free slices from West of Chicago Pizza. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER: Drop-in conversation with Leslie Harris, 3-5 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION PARTY: At the Tug Inn, 6-9 pm. (2216 SW Orchard)

ROO AND THE FEW: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

LOTS MORE … see our complete calendar!