WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More bank vandalism; bike thief on camera

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:
KEYBANK VANDALIZED AGAIN: For the second time in a month, somebody broke the glass at KeyBank in The Junction. We heard the dispatch on this one late last night; witnesses reported it and police responded quickly but on followup today tell us the vandal was not found. No attempt to break in was reported – the rock thrower walked away. One witness who called it in also emailed us and described the vandal as “white, male, 5′ 9″, small/medium build, 40ish, black shirt, tan pants, short haircut, w/ a necklace.” If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 2019-252988.
BIKE STOLEN AT SCHOOL: A reader sends this report and photo:
On Tuesday, July 9th, at 1:56 pm, a person walked into the Chief Sealth IHS main office and stole a bike. After review of security cameras, the person had been inside the building and watching the office for almost 15 minutes. They walked into the office, grabbed the bike and walked out. If you know who this person is, please call the Sealth main office, 206-252-8550. A police report has been filed.
