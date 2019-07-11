WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More bank vandalism; bike thief on camera

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

KEYBANK VANDALIZED AGAIN: For the second time in a month, somebody broke the glass at KeyBank in The Junction. We heard the dispatch on this one late last night; witnesses reported it and police responded quickly but on followup today tell us the vandal was not found. No attempt to break in was reported – the rock thrower walked away. One witness who called it in also emailed us and described the vandal as “white, male, 5′ 9″, small/medium build, 40ish, black shirt, tan pants, short haircut, w/ a necklace.” If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 2019-252988.

BIKE STOLEN AT SCHOOL: A reader sends this report and photo: