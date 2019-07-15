WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 16th SW gunfire

Bryan sent that photo Saturday night but we had just missed police by the time we got there, so we pursued followup information today: SPD confirms gunfire on 16th SW near SW Holden around 8 pm Saturday. Multiple calls came in to 911 from people who heard it; one witness reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing a gun “into the air.” No one was hit/injured and no property damage was found, but officers did find shell casings. One area resident told us police were also canvassing the neighborhood to see if anyone had security video of the incident.