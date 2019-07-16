WATER TAXI: Downtown dock move postponed, so it’ll run next week after all

(King County aerial photo – temporary Water Taxi dock at left, almost-complete new one at right)

The King County Water Taxi will NOT take the week off next week for its downtown dock move after all, the county just announced:

The King County Water Taxi will remain in service the week of July 22-28 at Pier 52 to allow additional time to complete necessary work at the new Pier 50 passenger terminal, and a planned temporary suspension of service to move to the new facility will be announced soon

(This will provide) additional time for contractor crews to finish necessary security and safety installations and ADA accessibility projects. Passengers will continue to board and disembark at the temporary facility on Pier 52 until the new facility is opened.

Temporary service suspension of all Water Taxi routes will be announced soon. During that time, crews will finish work at the new facility at Pier 50 including moving the gangway, finishing flooring, and installing electronic equipment.