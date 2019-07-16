Water break in Morgan Junction

The photo is courtesy of Deb Barker, who reports that crew is on scene fixing a water break:

Just talked with supervisor Oscar, who said that the main broke because it’s old. His emergency repair crew will have to shut off the water to repair the pipe tonight. He’s notifying businesses between Graham and Holly to find out when they close to be least disruptive. The crew will backfill and temp patch the hole tonight. They know it’s a bus route.

(Deb is president of the Morgan Community Association, which incidentally has its quarterly meeting tomorrow night – info and agenda here.)