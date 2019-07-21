VIDEO: West Seattle Farmers’ Market continues 20th-anniversary celebration

Last month, West Seattle Farmers’ Market founder Chris Curtis rang the market-opening bell to commemorate the market’s 20th anniversary. Today, another ceremonial bell-ringing, preceded by District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold reading the mayor- and council-approved proclamation in honor of the anniversary:

After the annual relocation of the market to its old spot during West Seattle Summer Fest last weekend, it was back in the usual spot today on California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.