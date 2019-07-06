TUESDAY: From zoning to music @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

Next Tuesday, all are invited to the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s twice-monthly meeting at The Sanctuary at Admiral, 6:30 pm July 9th at The Sanctuary (42nd SW/SW Lander). ANA’s announcement:
At this month’s meeting, we’ll be discussing:
1. The Seattle Planning Commission’s Neighborhoods For All report;
2. July 4th Kids’ Parade;
3. Neighborhood Outreach Survey; and
4. The Hiawatha Summer Concert Series (starts July 18th!)
Come and meet your neighbors and discuss issues and events in our area!
