TUESDAY: From zoning to music @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

July 6, 2019 12:57 pm
Next Tuesday, all are invited to the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s twice-monthly meeting at The Sanctuary at Admiral, 6:30 pm July 9th at The Sanctuary (42nd SW/SW Lander). ANA’s announcement:

At this month’s meeting, we’ll be discussing:

1. The Seattle Planning Commission’s Neighborhoods For All report;

2. July 4th Kids’ Parade;

3. Neighborhood Outreach Survey; and

4. The Hiawatha Summer Concert Series (starts July 18th!)

Come and meet your neighbors and discuss issues and events in our area!

