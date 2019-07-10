TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch; bridge crash

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:55 AM: Good morning. We start with a crash blocking one lane EB and one WB from the Fauntleroy end of the bridge, around Nucor. Apparently no major injuries and a tow already has been ordered.

Two notes for later this week:

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: Tomorrow night (6-ish) through Sunday night, streets in the heart of The Junction will close so setup can start for West Seattle Summer Fest – SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th, California SW between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds (with SW Oregon remaining open for west-east traffic). Bus reroutes are now linked here.

HIGHWAY 99 WEEKEND WORK: If you will be using Highway 99 north of downtown this weekend, be aware of work on the Aurora Bridge.

7:26 AM: Per scanner, there’s a crash at 3rd SW/Olson.

7:30 AM: Per scanner, police are reopening all West Seattle Bridge lanes.

7:33 AM: Traffic camera confirms it.

7:35 AM: But now police have radioed that they’re checking out a “stalled vehicle” by the Delridge onramp.

7:48 AM: Updates – tows are on the way to the Olson scene; the vehicle having trouble will be escorted off the bridge by police so it can await a tow/assistance on 1st Ave. S.