6:57 AM: Good morning! No alerts or incidents reported in our area, so far.

BUS STOP CLOSURE: In case you missed yesterday’s alert, the 35th/Avalon road work has closed the southbound bus stop on 35th south of Avalon TFN.

STADIUM ZONE: The Mariners are home again tonight, 7:10 pm vs. the Rangers. So that means the West Seattle Water Taxi is running later tonight.