TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

7:15 AM: Good morning! No incidents/alerts in our area so far.

Reminder for later this week:

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: Thursday night (6-ish) through Sunday night, streets in the heart of The Junction will be closed for West Seattle Summer Fest – SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th, California SW between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds (with SW Oregon remaining open for west-east traffic).