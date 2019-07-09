West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

60℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

July 9, 2019 7:15 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:15 AM: Good morning! No incidents/alerts in our area so far.

Reminder for later this week:

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: Thursday night (6-ish) through Sunday night, streets in the heart of The Junction will be closed for West Seattle Summer Fest – SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th, California SW between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds (with SW Oregon remaining open for west-east traffic).

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.