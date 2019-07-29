TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: July’s last Monday

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. SDOT reports a collision on Harbor Ave at Fairmount. Also, one transit alert: The 7:16 am Route 56 won’t run, Metro says.

AVALON/35TH PROJECT: The latest update includes an alert that SW Yancy might be closed at Avalon as soon as today.

SLURRY SEALING: This work could also start on some West Seattle streets “as soon as” this week, as previewed here.

ALERT FOR LATER THIS WEEK: The NB Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to be closed 11 pm Friday-noon Sunday for “joint and pavement repairs.”