That’s the advice from Andy, who just emailed to say traffic heading out of downtown is so bad, “I got on the 56 bus 45 minutes ago at 3rd & Seneca and we are only in Pioneer Square. 45 minutes to go 2 miles.” We’ve heard about the delays here at West Seattle Summer Fest, from people who have been waiting for friends to join them here. We’re not seeing any one big incident, just a variety of factors.