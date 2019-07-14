Summer Fest finale, council candidates forum, much more for your West Seattle Sunday

Final day of West Seattle Summer Fest, including the relocated-for-the-day Farmers’ Market and a City Council candidates’ forum in the park. So that’s how we start:

SUMMER FEST FINALE: The festival’s official hours today are 10 am-5 pm. We’re in the Information Booth as usual for as-it-happens coverage. Festival info links:

Shopping: 10 am-5 pm – here’s the list of both year-round merchants with sales and visiting vendors with booths

Kids’ area: 10 am-5 pm – here’s info and prices for the inflatables; other activities can be found throughout the festival grounds

Giant games: Play them for free on California north of Oregon

Food: Year-round food/beverage purveyors are offering “extended service,” which for many means outdoor cafés – here’s the list of those businesses plus visiting vendors

Music/entertainment/events: Three stages – California (main) Stage on California north of Oregon (schedule here), Community Stage in Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska, Wooden Instrument (unamplified) Stage on the west side of California just before Edmunds (schedules for all three stages are here – note one change – pie-eating contest at 3, not 2)

Beer garden: Next to the California Stage, north of Oregon

Community groups: In the Info Booth and a second “community gathering tent” a bit north on the east side of California – find the list of who’s where and when here

Pet Area: By Next to Nature, on west side of California north of Alaska – see the vendor list here

Art – You can make it at Summer Fest! Community murals in the game area and Junction Plaza Park

Mothers’ Room – Hosted by Nurturing Expressions (4727 44th SW, WSB sponsor) – a place for changing/feeding babies, etc.

ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: All linked here – these will be in effect until festival breakdown is fully complete late tonight

Also:

MINI-STP RIDE, ADMIRAL TO GATEWOOD TO SUMMER FEST: Meet at 9:15 am, as previewed here, for this annual bike ride. All ages welcome! (California/Seattle)

WHERE TO FIND THE WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm as usual, but because of Summer Fest, today only, it’s in the parking lot behind KeyBank/Bin 41/Pharmaca, its old home. (44th/Alaska)

CANDIDATES’ FORUM IN THE PARK: Haven’t been able to check out the evening forums? Drop by Junction Plaza Park between noon and 1:30 (or so – it might wrap up sooner, depending on how it goes) to see us question City Council District 1 candidates Phil Tavel, Brendan Kolding, and Lisa Herbold one more time. (42nd/Alaska)

A few non-festival highlights:

REGULAR ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: 1-4 pm, the historic lighthouse on Alki Point is open for tours with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Be there by 3:45 pm. (3201 Alki SW)

SPECIAL ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE WOMEN’S HISTORY TOUR: Special tour – also free – after today’s regular tours end, explained here. Be there at 3:45 pm. (3201 Alki SW)

3 PLAY RICOCHET: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “Americana – traditional and modern acoustic music (bluegrass, ragtime, old-time, blues, country, jazz,…) with humor, taste and passion!” All ages. No cover. (5612 California SW)

ALL-AGES MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 5, music at 6, $5 cover. Pom Pom, King Sheim, Hoity Toity, Mr. Dinkles perform. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

