Summer Fest finale, council candidates forum, much more for your West Seattle Sunday

July 14, 2019 7:42 am
Final day of West Seattle Summer Fest, including the relocated-for-the-day Farmers’ Market and a City Council candidates’ forum in the park. So that’s how we start:

(“Live” SDOT cam)

SUMMER FEST FINALE: The festival’s official hours today are 10 am-5 pm. We’re in the Information Booth as usual for as-it-happens coverage. Festival info links:

Shopping: 10 am-5 pm – here’s the list of both year-round merchants with sales and visiting vendors with booths
Kids’ area: 10 am-5 pm – here’s info and prices for the inflatables; other activities can be found throughout the festival grounds
Giant games: Play them for free on California north of Oregon
Food: Year-round food/beverage purveyors are offering “extended service,” which for many means outdoor cafés – here’s the list of those businesses plus visiting vendors
Music/entertainment/events: Three stages – California (main) Stage on California north of Oregon (schedule here), Community Stage in Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska, Wooden Instrument (unamplified) Stage on the west side of California just before Edmunds (schedules for all three stages are here – note one change – pie-eating contest at 3, not 2)
Beer garden: Next to the California Stage, north of Oregon
Community groups: In the Info Booth and a second “community gathering tent” a bit north on the east side of California – find the list of who’s where and when here
Pet Area: By Next to Nature, on west side of California north of Alaska – see the vendor list here
ArtYou can make it at Summer Fest! Community murals in the game area and Junction Plaza Park
Mothers’ RoomHosted by Nurturing Expressions (4727 44th SW, WSB sponsor) – a place for changing/feeding babies, etc.

ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: All linked here – these will be in effect until festival breakdown is fully complete late tonight

Also:

MINI-STP RIDE, ADMIRAL TO GATEWOOD TO SUMMER FEST: Meet at 9:15 am, as previewed here, for this annual bike ride. All ages welcome! (California/Seattle)

WHERE TO FIND THE WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm as usual, but because of Summer Fest, today only, it’s in the parking lot behind KeyBank/Bin 41/Pharmaca, its old home. (44th/Alaska)

CANDIDATES’ FORUM IN THE PARK: Haven’t been able to check out the evening forums? Drop by Junction Plaza Park between noon and 1:30 (or so – it might wrap up sooner, depending on how it goes) to see us question City Council District 1 candidates Phil Tavel, Brendan Kolding, and Lisa Herbold one more time. (42nd/Alaska)

A few non-festival highlights:

REGULAR ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: 1-4 pm, the historic lighthouse on Alki Point is open for tours with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Be there by 3:45 pm. (3201 Alki SW)

SPECIAL ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE WOMEN’S HISTORY TOUR: Special tour – also free – after today’s regular tours end, explained here. Be there at 3:45 pm. (3201 Alki SW)

3 PLAY RICOCHET: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “Americana – traditional and modern acoustic music (bluegrass, ragtime, old-time, blues, country, jazz,…) with humor, taste and passion!” All ages. No cover. (5612 California SW)

ALL-AGES MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 5, music at 6, $5 cover. Pom Pom, King Sheim, Hoity Toity, Mr. Dinkles perform. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THERE’S MORE … on our complete calendar!

