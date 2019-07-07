SUMMER FEST: 2 things you need to know about next Sunday

That sign represents one of two things you need to know about next Sunday, which will be the third day of West Seattle Summer Fest 2019: The West Seattle Farmers’ Market will be back in its original location, the lot behind KeyBank/Bin 41/Pharmaca, since festival booths will be occupying its usual space. Same time, 10 am-2 pm.

Speaking of time, the official Summer Fest start time will be 10 am on Sunday, not 11 am as in past years – people start showing up at 10 am anyway, because of the Farmers’ Market, so the festival-presenting West Seattle Junction Association decided to go ahead and make that the official Sunday start time (as it is for Friday and Saturday, both with 10 am-8 pm festival hours and music running later, though on Sunday everything wraps up at 5). WSB is a Summer Fest co-sponsor again this year and we look forward to seeing you again in the heart of The Junction, starting Thursday night for Summer Fest Eve once the streets close!