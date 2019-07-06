Seafair Pirates Landing 2019: Ashore at Alki!

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

From the treacherous waters of Elliott Bay, the Seafair Pirates have arrived at Alki – landing shortly after 1 pm, aboard the trusty Prudhoe Bay (once again commandeered from West Seattle’s own Global Diving and Salvage, who surely know where to find Davy Jones’s Locker). This might be the only port o’ call where people run (wade) toward pirates instead of running from them:

(WSB photos from here down)

Even if you missed the landing, the beach festival with vendors, kids’ rides, and treats continues until 5 pm:

More photos later!