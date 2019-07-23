ROAD WORK: Slurry sealing to start in West Seattle as soon as next week

(SDOT map – see it in PDF here – with streets to be slurry-sealed marked in red)

In our coverage of last month’s Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition meeting, we mentioned SDOT was planning to slurry seal those streets this summer. Now, Adonis Ducksworth from SDOT sends word the work is about to start:

Starting as soon as next week, we will be slurry sealing streets in the Highland Park, South Park, RoxHill, and South Delridge neighborhoods. This is maintenance work we do every summer. It is not road repair work.

Earlier this spring and summer, we sent 2 mailers to impacted neighborhoods. Last week, we did our first initial round of door-to-door outreach. Later this week, impacted streets will see the NO PARKING signs go up. The impacted residences will also receive a more detailed schedule for their street.

For more information about the project, please visit our website.

Slurry seal is a protective seal coat which extends the life of pavement. It is a thin, tough layer of asphalt emulsion blended with finely crushed stone for traction.

This is a cost-effective method to renew the road surface and seal minor cracks and other irregularities. This preventive maintenance process protects the pavement from moisture penetration and oxidation.

Similar to painting a house, slurry seal creates a protective layer which preserves the underlying structure and prevents the need for more expensive repairs in the future.