MUSICIANS WANTED: Be part of ‘The Art of Music’ in The Junction

As mentioned here last month, The Junction plans to add music to the monthly West Seattle Art Walk. So the call has gone out for interested musicians. The announcement:

Call for Musicians — The Art of Music:

The West Seattle Junction Association plans to present several performances by musicians in the West Seattle Junction to take place during the Junction’s Second Thursday Art Walks. The first two are scheduled to take place on, and to complement, Second Thursday Art Walk evenings on August 8 and on September 12.

For further details and to submit an application for consideration as a performer, please click here. Performances on those two dates will begin at 6 p.m.