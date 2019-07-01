Music Under the Stars and more for July’s first West Seattle Monday

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Mark Wangerin)

Happy July! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUND STEPS WALK: Join the weekly walk in Lincoln Park. Meet at 10 am at the center of the north parking lot. More info in our calendar listing. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: 10:32 am, -2.2 feet, and it’ll be even lower as the week goes on.

HAM JAM: 6 pm on first Mondays at the Senior Center/Sisson Building:

New Hams, learn how to participate in the West Seattle Amateur Radio Club Monday night radio nets. Bring your handheld transceiver. Future Hams, bring your questions and learn about the club, the hobby, how to get licensed, and ways to serve your community.

More here. (4217 SW Oregon)

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: New location for this summer’s four-concert series presented by the Seattle Chamber Music Society – 7:30 pm at the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus – first a live mini-recital, then the speakers switch to the live broadcast of tonight’s Summer Festival concert from Benaroya Hall. Free. (6000 16th SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: $2/player, 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)