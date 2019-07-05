MORE CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Little League’s 9-10-11 All-Stars are district champs

Two days, two consecutive West Seattle Little League district championships! Tonight, the 9-10-11 (11’s) won, and they’re on the way to the state tournament in Woodinville starting July 13th; the 10’s, whose district championship we reported last night, are in state competition in Gig Harbor, which starts tomorrow. Also this weekend, WSLL’s Kathy Powers tells WSB, “Our 12 year old team will compete in the District 7 tournament which will be held at our own Bar-S field starting tomorrow. We invite the community down to the field to enjoy some baseball!” Here’s the bracket; Bar-S is at 64th SW and Admiral Way on Alki Point.