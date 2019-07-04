If you lose or find a pet tonight (or any other time of year) …

A message approved by WSB mascot Miles, 19, adopted from a shelter cage at the original Junction Petco when he was 5:

The WSB Lost/Found Pets page is one of those things you might not know about unless you’ve needed it. For more than a decade, our site has had the only West Seattle-wide lost/found pets page, visible to all, no membership required, no charge to use, with hundreds of reunions resulting. We hope you won’t need it but every year, fireworks noise leads to an uptick in lost/found pets, mostly dogs bolting and cats hiding. If you have one to report, email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 with a photo if available, description, area where lost/found, and contact #.