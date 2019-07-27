Success for #KidsTakeAStand near Lincoln Park

Just checked in on yet another event we previewed in today’s highlight list – the #KidsTakeAStand lemonade stand near Lincoln Park, at 46th/Rose. They told us they’d served more than 600 people as of a short time ago (the area of course is full of families today, headed to and from the “Sesame Street” event in the park). It’s part of a nationwide movement raising money to help refugee/immigrant families at the southern border. The stand will be there until about 3 pm.