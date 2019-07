The banner over the mini-farm at 32nd SW and SW Juneau (map) welcomes you to the first day of this year’s High Point Market Garden Farm Stand. Every Wednesday, 4-7 pm, through early October, you can visit the stand (on the east side of the garden) and buy organic produce and flowers, where they’re grown.

That’s some of what we saw when we visited a little while ago – lots of greens along with root vegetables and more. This is one of only two Market Gardens in the city!