HAPPENING NOW: Canoe Journey families arriving at Alki

As previewed, tribal canoe families headed north on the Paddle to Lummi have begun arriving at Alki Beach for an overnight stay hosted by the Muckleshoot Tribe. Far fewer than last year since this is near the start of the northbound route, as opposed to last year, when it was toward the end of a southbound journey – about 15 are expected today, Muckleshoot cultural director Willard Bill Jr. told WSB.

The canoes will remain on the beach overnight, departing tomorrow, headed northwest to the next stop, hosted by the Suquamish Tribe. Updates to come!