HAPPENING NOW: 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade!

Just under way from California/Lander, headed south to The Junction (California/Edmunds), the 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade is on! ~75 entries, as we’ve been previewing for the past week-plus. The Seattle and Vancouver (BC) Police Motorcycle Drill Teams lead the way, and then the rest of the parade – preceded again this year, by the PAWrade in The Junction. We’ll be tweeting some of the sights alnng the way (@westseattleblog) with an update here when it’s over, and multiple reports with photos and video here on WSB later.