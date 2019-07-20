West Seattle, Washington

20 Saturday

65℉

HAPPENING NOW: 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade!

July 20, 2019 10:52 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Grand Parade | West Seattle news

Just under way from California/Lander, headed south to The Junction (California/Edmunds), the 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade is on! ~75 entries, as we’ve been previewing for the past week-plus. The Seattle and Vancouver (BC) Police Motorcycle Drill Teams lead the way, and then the rest of the parade – preceded again this year, by the PAWrade in The Junction. We’ll be tweeting some of the sights alnng the way (@westseattleblog) with an update here when it’s over, and multiple reports with photos and video here on WSB later.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.