GRATITUDE: Highland Park help from Duwamish Valley Youth Corps

The photo and words of gratitude for the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps are from Paula Hubbard:

The morning of July 22, over 20 dedicated youths showed up to clean out a garbage and invasive plant mess in a greenbelt along 14th Avenue SW in Highland Park. This group provides restoration services for wetlands, greenbelts, and city raingardens. Supervisor Carmen Martinez says the group works for cookies and other refreshments. Carmen can be contacted at 206-816-2856. Highland Park residents really appreciate this group!