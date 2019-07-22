West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Will/can anything be done about West Seattle-bound afternoon jams?

July 22, 2019 4:00 pm
(Photo sent last Friday by bus rider stuck in downtown jam)

As another afternoon commute begins, we followed up on the complaints about last Friday, especially from bus riders caught in gridlock making their way to/through the south side of downtown. Along with complaints, some commenters had suggestions. We asked Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer if any changes were planned to try to address the problem. Short answer, no. Longer:

Friday’s downtown traffic was especially difficult, with a Mariners home game and the start of the Bite of Seattle, and what seemed like a lot more traffic downtown. We continue to monitor and work to get our buses through that traffic as best we can, which can reach gridlock conditions at times due to construction, viaduct demolition, and the Seattle Squeeze.

Having Alaskan Way and 2-way Columbia Street completed will allow our buses to shift there instead, but that is still several months away. For West Seattle riders who must travel during peak times, the service on the street can unfortunately face traffic delays, but we also have options worth considering, including the Water Taxi and Ride2 and water taxi shuttles, and Link/Route 50.

The reference to Alaskan Way/2-way Columbia Street is a reminder of what we’ve pointed out in comment discussions, that buses are not on their permanent route – this map (PDF) shows the future “pathways.” Meantime, one WSB reader, Charlie, CC’d us on a note to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s office about the bus frustration. While buses are a county service, the city has had increasing involvement by funding added service. Charlie pointed out the WSB discussion and ideas for easing the jam. Herbold staffer Newell Aldrich CC’d us on the reply, which notes they’ve raised concerns previously and are asking new SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe to address the suggestions. They also shared an SDOT reply from previous correspondence two months ago explaining various reasons why the department feels a bus-only lane on 1st wouldn’t be feasible.

6 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Will/can anything be done about West Seattle-bound afternoon jams?"

  • Paul July 22, 2019 (4:11 pm)
    I zipped right home near the Charlestown Water tower (via Alki Beach to linger and lounge) on friday on my Ebike, just like everyday. No traffic woes as I cruised by traffic stuck all the way up Jackson to 6th ave. No sweat, no strain as I pedaled along with my battery and motor taking on the lion’s share of the effort. I know it’s not a solution for everyone but if you haven’t tried one of these bikes and there’s the slightest chance it could solve some transportation issues for you, then you should go test ride one. Stu at Alki Bike and Board knows them inside out and can show you the ropes.just say’n

  • J July 22, 2019 (4:24 pm)
    Thank you so much for asking them about this! Unfortunately, it wasn’t just friday, and that’s what they don’t seem to recognize. The delays and backups are happening multiple days a week. And while the water taxi is great for some, it is not efficient if your end point is south delridge, for instance. I emailed the mayor’s office today asking if they’d consider adding a traffic control officer at 1st and Columbia. I shared my google maps travel times over the past week as an example. I take the C, 21, or 120 and the bus rides have averaged 70 minutes (getting on at 3rd and Virginia and off near westwood) thanks again for continued coverage. 

  • newnative July 22, 2019 (4:44 pm)
    There are several factors in the jams, however I have noticed that are incredibly worsened by cars who continue to “block the box”. Traffic all over downtown gets completely choked and no one can get through. People lose their tempers, honking, cutting each other off, switching lanes, blocking roads trying to make illegal turns. It’s crazy. 

  • SittinginTraffic July 22, 2019 (4:48 pm)
    If they’re not going to do anything to address the problem, can they at least be better at communicating when they expect an “especially difficult commute”? I received a text, an hour into my Friday standstill, noting that the traffic was due to “congestion”. If they have the communication channels in place and they can anticipate a particularly bad commute, why can’t they at least help people plan their day better?

  • Eric1 July 22, 2019 (4:48 pm)
    Wow.  I don’t think I could come up with a more wordy platitude for: This isn’t Metro’s fault. Our geniuses planned this months ago. Requiring us to think and adopt adaptive management is too difficult. We don’t look at calendars and assume that Seattle rains every day so nobody attends outdoor festivals.  But by all means if you are unlucky enough to be the one or two people who have a job in Freattle,  use our smaller than normal boat and lone short bus as a replacement to the 20 or so articulated buses stuck in traffic.   But hey, in two months we’ll change the routes and overlook something else important.   

  • DaPuffin July 22, 2019 (4:51 pm)
    Those options are not really helpful for those of us who live in Arbor Heights.  Over two hours on the 21x on Friday.  😖

