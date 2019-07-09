FOLLOWUP: See and comment on Morgan Junction Park addition concepts

(WSB photo, June 22)

Seattle Parks had one of the busiest booths at last month’s Morgan Junction Community Festival, showing design concepts for the park addition so you could “vote” with sticky dots. If you missed it, now you can vote online – Parks has launched an online survey with the design concepts. It will be open until July 22nd; after that, the design team will use the online and in-person feedback to develop a “preferred design” to present to the community later this year. The survey starts here.