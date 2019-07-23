FOLLOWUP: OutWest Bar’s post-closure sale starts Wednesday

That’s one of the signs at 5401 California SW, where OutWest Bar closed two nights ago after 8 years. Also in the window:

OutWest proprietor Bob Lunke had promised a fixtures and furnishings sale, so that’s what’s set for 9 am-3 pm the next three days. The sign lists two commercial refrigerators, an ice machine, sink, TV and electronics, and booths/tables. As for what the building’s owner plans for the site – that’s not clear yet. Nothing on public view (listing/filing) so far; the site is zoned for potential mixed-use development up to 4 stories.