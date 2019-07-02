West Seattle, Washington

First the sign, now the landscaping: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce seeks proposals

July 2, 2019 4:14 pm
From the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Welcome Sign Committee is seeking proposals for landscaping of the Welcome sign site. The following rendering is an idea coordinated by the Sign Committee.

We are open to additional suggestions and configurations. We encourage any firms/individuals that are able to successfully compete in this RFP to submit your bid, renderings and the requested information for the Committee consideration no later than Friday, August 2, 2019 by close of business (5 PM).

Here’s the full RFP document (PDF).

