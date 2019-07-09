DEVELOPMENT: See the newest design proposal for 4747 California SW, apartments + Husky Deli’s new home

One year after the first Southwest Design Review Board meeting for the next major West Seattle Junction redevelopment project, the second is set for next week, as we first reported in May. Today, the “packet” of design/plan details to be reviewed that meeting is available via the city website if you want a preview.

The project is now described as:

• 6 STORIES OF APARTMENTS OVER 1 STORY OF RETAIL

• +/- 73 RESIDENTIAL UNITS

• +/- 45 RESIDENTIAL PARKING STALLS

• +/- 5,000 SF COMMERCIAL AREA AT STREET LEVEL

The “primary tenant,” of course, will be Husky Deli, whose proprietor Jack Miller owns and is redeveloping the site. Among many other things, the packet by Ankrom Moisan Architecture addresses the suggestion for a mural on the south side of the new building (like the current site) and suggests a concept like this, based on a historic photograph (which you can see in the packet):

Next week’s meeting is at 6:30 pm Thursday, July 18th, at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon) and includes a public-comment period. You can also comment before then via email; the official meeting notice explains how.