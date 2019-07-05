CRIME WATCH: Have you seen what burglars took from the West Seattle Tool Library?

One week ago, burglars broke into the nonprofit West Seattle Tool Library, which is co-housed with Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in North Delridge. Christina Hahs hopes you will be on the lookout for what was taken:

Someone broke in to the Tool Library’s Shop last Thursday evening, about midnight, and stole the following items. We’ve fixed the door, so hopefully this doesn’t happen again. We’ve also submitted a police report, and are providing security footage to them, but there may not be much they can do.

If you see any of the following items, with West Seattle Tool Library or WSTL written on them, on Craigslist or at any local pawn shops, please let us know so we can claim them. We’d just like to have our stuff back so it can be available for everyone in the community to use.

Makita Cordless Hex Driver Drill

Makita Reciprocating Saw

Makita Combo Cordless Driver and Drill Set

Makita Cordless Impact Driver

Craftsman 165 Piece Mechanics Tool Set

Custom Electronics Repair Kit – A Husky 22″ Black Tool Box containing soldering and wiring supplies

Cen-Tech Function Digital Multimeter

Master Dual Material Screw Driver Set – 20 piece

6-8 different drill and driver bit sets in Dewalt and Milwaukee boxes