CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: 1 armed burglary suspect charged, 1 released

Followups on two recent West Seattle Crime Watch cases involving burglary suspects arrested with weapons:

PUGET RIDGE SUSPECT CHARGED: Prosecutors have filed two felony charges against 36-year-old Jeremiah N. Fry, arrested Monday morning with a loaded shotgun. They also succeeded in having a judge raise his bail to $225,000, pointing to a 20-year criminal history. Fry is charged with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of unlawful gun possession. The charging documents say “the victim woke up to a nightmare in the form of this defendant standing outside her open window in the darkness of the night. The victim acted quickly, slamming the window shut and then instinctively ran to her daughter’s room to seal off the other access point to the residence. To the victim’s horror, when she went into her sleeping daughter’s bedroom, she became face-to-face with the defendant again as he had moved … to her daughter’s open window.” Police arrested him less than two blocks away and said he dropped the loaded 12-gauge shotgun as they approached. Most of his prior convictions were for property crimes, although as noted in our Monday report, he also has an assault conviction for violence involving his girlfriend and their baby. In that case he got a year-plus sentence under the Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative.

BEACH DRIVE SUSPECT OUT: 39-year-old Gabriel C. Putnam, the suspected would-be burglar arrested after being caught on video trying a Beach Drive door with one hand and holding a large knife with the other, is out of jail. As we reported June 19th, he was charged with attempted residential burglary and has no prior criminal record. At his arraignment a week ago, a judge granted the defense motion to release him into the CCAP program, which requires daily check-ins. Documents say he told the court he would be living at a downtown shelter. He’s due back in court next week.