CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Warrant out for Gabriel Putnam, suspected knife-wielding would-be burglar

July 24, 2019 11:52 am
(Screen capture from security video)

Early today we made a periodic check of the files in court cases we’ve been following. One discovery of note: An arrest warrant for Gabriel C. Putnam, sought and granted just yesterday. Putnam is the 39-year-old man arrested and charged after this video-recorded Beach Drive burglary attempt last month. Police found him on another Beach Drive property further south, and also found a knife that appeared to be the one shown in the video. As we reported two weeks ago, he was released from jail into the CCAP program, which requires daily check-ins. Court documents say he stopped making those check-ins last week, so an arrest warrant was issued. If he is found and arrested, the warrant sets bail at $25,000.

1 Reply to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Warrant out for Gabriel Putnam, suspected knife-wielding would-be burglar"

  • Alkidude July 24, 2019 (12:47 pm)
    Reply

    On Saturday, I called the cops on someone hiding behind a bush and telephone pole by the College Street Ravine at 10pm. Fit the same description as him. Concerned now knowing he hasn’t reported in during that same timeline. 

