CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Warrant out for Gabriel Putnam, suspected knife-wielding would-be burglar

(Screen capture from security video)

Early today we made a periodic check of the files in court cases we’ve been following. One discovery of note: An arrest warrant for Gabriel C. Putnam, sought and granted just yesterday. Putnam is the 39-year-old man arrested and charged after this video-recorded Beach Drive burglary attempt last month. Police found him on another Beach Drive property further south, and also found a knife that appeared to be the one shown in the video. As we reported two weeks ago, he was released from jail into the CCAP program, which requires daily check-ins. Court documents say he stopped making those check-ins last week, so an arrest warrant was issued. If he is found and arrested, the warrant sets bail at $25,000.